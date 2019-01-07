AMPLEXOR announced localization industry veteran Allison McDougall joined the company as Senior Vice President of Global Sales. Bringing decades of experience to the sales organization, McDougall's appointment underscores AMPLEXOR's commitment to driving growth and delivering innovative content and language solutions to customers across the globe. McDougall will oversee all aspects of sales strategy and execution for the Global Content Language Solutions (GCLS) business unit, managing sales teams across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

"We're excited to welcome such a savvy and experienced player to the organization," said Shannon Zimmerman, Executive VP of GCLS. "Allison repeatedly led Sales organizations to achieve multi-tiered, global revenue growth, and she takes innovative approaches to selling complex, B2B solution portfolios. Bolstering our ranks with an experienced leader like Allison will help us achieve our mission of being the smartest provider of digital content and language solutions in the market."

McDougall comes to AMPLEXOR with over two decades as a sales leader for other prominent language solutions providers, including Lionbridge and SDL, where she drove double-digit growth in dynamic, publicly-traded environments. Additionally, McDougall serves on the Board of Women in Localization, a 5,000-member, global, non-profit organization whose mission is to foster a global community for the advancement of women and the localization industry. She also served as the first agency-side President for Women in Localization in 2017. Most recently, McDougall served as VP of Business Development at Graebel, a leading company dedicated to global mobility solutions.

"AMPLEXOR is a pioneer in the industry," said McDougall. "I'm a huge practitioner of creative talent management to develop future leaders. With my teams, I look forward to helping more customers achieve their top-level, global objectives with end-to-end digital content and translation solutions."

About AMPLEXOR

AMPLEXOR International, headquartered in Luxembourg, is a leading digital solution provider offering global compliance, digital experience and content solutions. Continuously growing since its foundation in 1987 and today with a presence in over 23 countries, AMPLEXOR helps customers across key industries, such as Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Energy Environment, Public Sector and Defense, Aerospace Transport achieve process efficiency, increase revenue generation, reduce time-to-market and ensure quality and compliance. AMPLEXOR's turnkey solutions support core industry processes, and include software technology, consulting, system integration, and language and content management services. Visit www.AMPLEXOR.com.

