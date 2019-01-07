Enhancing QIAGEN's industry-leading position with access to MarkerMine database and real-world evidence insights that provide insights for targeted therapy options

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announced today it has entered into an agreement to acquire N-of-One, Inc., a privately-held U.S. molecular decision support company and pioneer in clinical interpretation services for complex genomic data.

The addition of N-of-One will enable QIAGEN to significantly expand its decision-support solutions while offering a broader range of software, content and service-based solutions. It will also enable QIAGEN to provide customers with greater access to valuable genomic data assets and service offerings.

N-of-One's technology-enabled, yet human-driven, services and the proprietary MarkerMine database are planned to be integrated into QIAGEN Clinical Insight (QCI), enhancing this industry-leading clinical offering with medical interpretation and real-world evidence insights and offering robust decision support in oncology.

The proprietary database, services and processes of N-of-One produce case-specific reports based on data generated with molecular tests, including next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, and deliver clinical evidence for biomarkers and a list of therapeutic options for consideration. N-of-One also provides patient-specific clinical trial matching services and a somatic cancer database with more than 125,000 anonymized patient samples. This data will be added to the patient samples currently available in QCI, further increasing QIAGEN's position in offering by far the largest genomics knowledge base.

