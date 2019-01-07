KaNDy Therapeutics announces the appointment of Andrew Kay as Independent Chairman of the Board

Stevenage, UK, 7 January 2018 - KaNDy Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company developing a potential breakthrough non-hormonal treatment for multiple debilitating symptoms of the menopause, today announces the appointment of Andrew Kay as Chairman of the Board at KaNDy Therapeutics.

Andrew Kay has extensive international board and business experience, both in biotech and at major pharmaceutical companies. Andrew is also Chairman of the Board at NeRRe Therapeutics and Chairman at Blueberry Therapeutics. Alongside his Chairman roles, he is also the Senior Advisor to a leading VC company and a Consultant and Advisor to Boards and Executive teams in biotech and healthcare companies. He is also Director of Amulet Consulting specialising in advisory roles with biotech.

Andrew started his industry career in the pharmaceutical sector working in international roles at Novartis, AstraZeneca and Eli Lilly. He was previously the CEO of Algeta, which was sold to Bayer for $2.9 billion in 2014 and was Chairman at Wilson Therapeutics which was bought in April 2018 by Alexion Pharmaceuticals for $855 million. Andrew has worked on a wide range of major licensing deals and has significant product launch experience including eight blockbuster launches.

Andrew gained a BPharm Hons from Nottingham University School of Pharmacy.

Mary Kerr CEO of KaNDy Therapeutics and NeRRe Therapeutics, said:" I am delighted to announce Andrews's appointment as indepentent Chairman. Andrew has been a trusted advisor to the Board at KaNDy for some time and I have also had the pleasure of working with him on the Board at NeRRe Therapeutics. Andrew has unrivalled experience of working internationally at biotech and pharma companies, including leading multiple successful exits and product launches, which will be invaluable to KaNDy as we progress our product candidate NT-814, which recently entered a Phase 2b trial, towards commercialisation."

Andrew Kay, Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors of KaNDy Therapeutics, commented: "The symptoms of the menopause can be incredibly debilitating for millions of women worldwide and there is a real need for a new treatment. The data KaNDy has generated thus far has demonstrated that NT-814 could be a possible breakthrough treatment with real blockbuster potential and I am excited to work with the team at KaNDy on its continued development."

KaNDy Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing a potential breakthrough non-hormonal treatment for multiple debilitating symptoms of the menopause including hot flashes and sleep disturbance due to night sweats. KaNDy's drug in development, NT-814 is a unique dual mechanism NK(neurokinin)-1,3 receptor antagonist with the potential to 'switch off' multiple debilitating symptoms of the menopause without the need for oestrogen exposure.

Data from a Phase 1b/2a study in post-menopausal women with troublesome hot flashes showed NT-814 was able to rapidly and profoundly reduce both the frequency and severity of hot flashes as well as sleep disturbances due to night sweats. NT-814, is now being evaluated in a Phase 2b clinical trial in postmenopausal women with moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms. Headline results are expected at the end of 2019 and NT-814 will be fully Phase 3 ready by H2 2020.