07.01.2019 | 08:28
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Change in Citycon's Corporate Management Committee

HELSINKI, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anu Tuomola, Citycon's General Counsel and member of the Corporate Management Committee, will leave the company based on a mutual understanding in March 2019.

"I would like to thank Anu for her commitment and valuable contribution to the company. Anu has played an important role in Citycon's development and she has been a valued member of the Corporate Management Committee since 2011," says F. Scott Ball, CEO of Citycon.

Espoo, 7 January 2019

About Citycon

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa2) and Standard & Poor's (BBB). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

For further information, please contact::
Mikko Pohjala
IR and Communications Director
Tel. +358-40-838-0709
mikko.pohjala@citycon.com

© 2019 PR Newswire