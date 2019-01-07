Change in Citycon's Corporate Management Committee

HELSINKI, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anu Tuomola, Citycon's General Counsel and member of the Corporate Management Committee, will leave the company based on a mutual understanding in March 2019.

"I would like to thank Anu for her commitment and valuable contribution to the company. Anu has played an important role in Citycon's development and she has been a valued member of the Corporate Management Committee since 2011," says F. Scott Ball, CEO of Citycon.

Espoo, 7 January 2019

