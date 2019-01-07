EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Airopack Technology Group AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel Airopack Technology Group AG: Jean-Baptiste Lucas appointed as CEO of Airopack Technology Group AG 07-Jan-2019 / 06:47 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. / THIS DOCUMENT DOES NOT CONTAIN OR CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF ANY OFFER TO BUY SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION IS NOT AUTHORISED OR TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM IT IS UNLAWFUL TO MAKE AN OFFER OR SOLICITATION. THE SECURITIES OF AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED. NEITHER AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG NOR ITS SHAREHOLDERS INTEND TO REGISTER ANY PORTION OF THE OFFERING IN THE UNITED STATES OR CONDUCT A PUBLIC OFFERING OF SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. Jean-Baptiste Lucas appointed as CEO of Airopack Technology Group AG *Baar, 7 January 2019 - *Airopack Technology Group AG ("Airopack"), manufacturer of Planet Friendly Aerosols, today announces that the Board of Directors has appointed Jean-Baptiste Lucas as the new CEO. He will take up the position on 28 January 2019 and is already assisting the Board of Directors on the business strategy. Mr Lucas will succeed Antoine Kohler, who has been acting as CEO ad interim in addition to his role as Chairman of the Board of Directors since 1 December 2018. Antoine Kohler will return to focusing on his role as Chairman. Antoine Kohler, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Airopack, says: "Jean-Baptiste Lucas is a proven CEO with many years of business experience, in particular in the metal packaging industry. Airopack will benefit from his extensive expertise working with various companies that were also going through transformation processes. Jean-Baptiste has worked across several countries and is deeply familiar in dealing with cross-border activities and different cultures. The entire Board of Directors and the management team welcome Jean-Baptiste as CEO of the Company and wish him every success." *Portrait of Jean-Baptiste Lucas* Jean-Baptiste Lucas is French citizen with over 20 years of experience in the aluminum industry in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. He will join Airopack from Vedanta Limited where he has held the position of Chief Sales & Marketing Officer since August 2017. During his career, Jean-Baptiste Lucas has held a number of executive positions at global industry leaders. Before joining Vedanta, he spent six years in Bahrain, of which two were as Chief Executive Officer of GARMCO (March 2015 - April 2017), a midsize rolling company where he led the company restructuring and the building of a new state-of-the-art recycling centre and slab cast house, and prior to that he spent four years as Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer of ALBA (January 2011 - February 2015). There he was responsible for cast houses operations, operational excellence and metallurgy, as well as worldwide sales and marketing functions. In his earlier career, he worked with a number of European aluminium companies. He was a Managing Director at Alcan Aluminium Valais in Switzerland, where he headed the aerospace, transport and industrial division. Other roles included Director of Sales & Marketing at Alcan Specialty Sheet, Germany and France and various assignments in strategy and business development at Pechiney rolled products in France. Jean-Baptiste Lucas graduated in 1994 from ESCP (Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Paris), one of the leading French Business School. *Contacts:* Airopack Technology Group AG Antoine Kohler, Chairman Blegistrasse 5/1 OG CH-6340 Baar TF: +41 41 768 50 50 www.airopackgroup.com [1] For investors: Airopack Technology Group AG Martin Eberhard martin.eberhard@rimesa.ch TF: +41 79 209 77 50 For media: Tolxdorff Eicher Kollektivgesellschaft Daniel Eicher / Theresia Tolxdorff partners@tolxdorffeicher.ch TF: +41 44 718 25 25 Airopack Technology Group AG is a leading developer and supplier of mechanical and pressure-controlled dispensing packaging technologies and systems for manufacturers and suppliers of cosmetics, body care, pharmaceutical and food products. The revolutionary and worldwide and solely by ATG patented Airopack(R) technology offers a safe, all-plastic pressurized dispenser that is environmentally and planet friendly Airopack Technology Group operates a Airopack Ready to Fill manufacturing facility in Waalwijk, The Netherlands and a Full-Service Filling operation in Heist-op-den-Berg Belgium (Airosolutions) as well as a manufacturing plant for filling equipment in Houten, The Netherlands (Airofiller Equipment Solutions), The Global Research and Development Team, the Airopack Global Management and Customer Service Organisation are located in Waalwijk, The Netherlands. The shares of the company are listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2010. (Ticker: AIRN / ISIN: CH0242606942). www.airopackgroup.com This document does neither constitute an offer to buy or to subscribe for securities of Airopack Technology Group AG nor a prospectus within the meaning of applicable Swiss law (i.e. Art. 652a or Art. 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or Art. 27 et seq. of the SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules). Investors should make their decision to buy or exercise subscription rights or to buy or to subscribe to shares of Airopack Technology Group AG solely based on the official prospectus (the "Prospectus") to be published by Airopack Technology Group AG. Investors are furthermore advised to consult their bank or financial adviser before making any investment decision. This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. Airopack Technology Group AG assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments. The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction. This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and dependencies, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Japan, Australia or any jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire securities in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia or any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is unlawful. Airopack Technology Group AG shares have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "*Securities Act*") or under any securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold, taken up, exercised, resold, renounced, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Subject to certain exceptions, the Airopack Technology Group AG shares are being offered and sold only outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of these securities in the United States. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to the public will be published in the United Kingdom. This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) to investment professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "*Order*") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "*relevant persons*"). The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents. Any offer of securities to the public that may be deemed to be made pursuant to this communication in any EEA Member State that has implemented Directive 2003/71/EC (together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "*Prospectus Directive*") is only addressed to qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive. End of ad hoc announcement Language: English Company: Airopack Technology Group AG Blegistrasse 5 6340 Baar Switzerland Phone: +41 417663500 Fax: +41 417663509 E-mail: liebwin.vanlil@airopackgroup.com Internet: www.airopackgroup.com ISIN: CH0242606942 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 763613 07-Jan-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=26ec27d0679301fe63ce8a1daf26a8df&application_id=763613&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2019 00:47 ET (05:47 GMT)