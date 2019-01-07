COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Commerzbank EUR 5 7 15yr
PR Newswire
London, January 7
Post-Stabilisation Notice
7thJanuary 2019
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
€ 750,000,000 0.125% Mortgage Pfandbrief due 2024
€ 750,000,000 1.250% Mortgage Pfandbrief due 2034
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN Programme
Dated 16 August 2018
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Commerzbank AG
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|DE000CZ40NN0 - 2024
DE000CZ40NP5 - 2034
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR750,000,000 - 2024
EUR750,000,000 - 2034
|Description:
|0.125 % Notes due 2024
1.250 % Notes due 2034
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Credit Suisse Securities
Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg
Société Générale CIB
UniCredit
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.