QualiTest Named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Testing Services

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, January 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Recognizes QualiTest for its ability in outcome-based performance, flexible partnership approach and global delivery model

QualiTest, the world's largest independent quality assurance company, announced today that it has been named a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Application Testing Services for the fifth time in a row.

As a pure-play software quality assurance and testing company, QualiTest is committed to providing organizations cutting-edge QA strategies with state-of-the-art test accelerators. The company's innovation practices include AI Testing, Digital Transformation, Metrics and Dashboard.

"We are delighted to be recognized for the fifth year in a row as a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for application testing services," said Norm Merritt, QualiTest Group Chief Executive Officer.

"This past year has been a period of growth and transformation for QualiTest. Brands across industries are in the midst of a digital revolution, powered by new technologies and the adoption of agile and Devops practices to deliver faster speed to market. Now more than ever, the most innovative brands are partnering with QualiTest to help them navigate this ever-changing world with smarter quality assurance and testing solutions," said Merritt.

"QualiTest experienced record growth in 2018, driven by new and existing clients and several successful strategic acquisitions, including NCC Group in the U.K. and Orasi Software Testing services in the U.S.," said Yaron Kottler, COO of QualiTest. "In addition, we expanded our global service delivery platform with a new center in Romania and rapid expansion in India. In total, the company grew more than 60% in 2018 and now employs nearly 3,500 quality assurance engineers."

QualiTest offers an outcome-based testing model that is flexible and delivers business value, innovation and quality based metrics and KPIs that are customized for each client. With delivery services worldwide, the company has continuously succeeded with deep testing experience across industries including financial services, retail, technology, telecom, utilities and aerospace among others. QualiTest blends intelligent automation frameworks with test optimization and continuous testing to increase both quality and velocity.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About QualiTest

QualiTest is the world's largest, independent, pure play quality assurance company. With QA strategy at the core of operations, QualiTest goes beyond functional testing to encompass automation, reliability, usability, AI and other innovations. The company scales services specific to the technology requirements and client needs across industries including technology, telecom, entertainment, AI, cyber, healthcare, finance, security, media and retail. In addition to being the leader in quality assurance, QualiTest has offices globally, employing thousands of workers in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, India and Romania. To learn more about QualiTest, visit http://www.qualitestgroup.com.