DGAP-Media / 2019-01-07 / 09:37 Hamburg/Kiel, 7 January 2019 On 28 December 2018, 18 investment firms based in Germany, elsewhere in Europe and the United States (the "Investors") that hold approximately 1 billion EUR of listed tier 1 instruments issued by HSH Nordbank AG ("HSH") filed a lawsuit against HSH at the Kiel district court in Germany. The Investors seek a write-up to par of the tier 1 instruments and monetary damages for improperly missed coupons, for a total claim against HSH in the amount of 1.0 billion EUR. The Investors filed the same claims on behalf of the issuer of the indirectly issued SPHERE and SPARC tier 1 instruments in the alternative, for the benefit of all SPHERE and SPARC bondholders, increasing the total claims against HSH to 1.4 billion EUR. HSH has engaged in various schemes over a number of years, seemingly for the sole purpose of writing down improperly the tier 1 instruments. The Investors key allegations are, without limitation: · HSH has made impermissible increases to its reserve (§ 340g of the German Commercial Code). HSH has used this reserve, whose lawful use is solely the protection against general banking risks, with the purpose of writing down its tier 1 instruments and avoiding coupon payments on them. HSH has also failed to release these reserves. · HSH has violated numerous contractual provisions of its tier 1 instruments. · HSH recognized a significant loss on a loan portfolio sale to affiliates of its new owners in its 2017 accounts, resulting in a write-down of the tier 1 instruments. HSH sold the portfolio below market value and structured the sale to impermissibly benefit its new shareholders at the expense of the Investors. · HSH is seeking to unlawfully terminate its tier 1 instruments. · HSH has violated the terms of the SPHERE tier 1 instruments by issuing a termination notice while the instrument is below par, which is contractually prohibited. · HSH is planning to impermissibly use losses carried forward to write down its tier 1 instruments multiple times with the same loss already recognized in HSH's 2017 accounts. These actions have significantly harmed all investors of HSH tier 1 instruments, including numerous German and international institutional investors and countless retail investors. If HSH is allowed to get away with the actions announced in its 30 November 2018 release, namely to call the listed tier 1 instruments at 15% of their nominal value, this would create a 1.6 billion EUR windfall profit at the expense of the tier 1 instrument holders. This improper windfall would inure solely to the benefit of the new owners. They would then have effectively purchased the bank for free. In preparation for their lawsuit against HSH in Germany, the Investors sought judicial assistance pursuant to 28 U.S.C. 1782 in the United States to obtain discovery from certain affiliates of the new owners of HSH: Cerberus Capital Management, L.P., J.C. Flowers & Co. LLC and GoldenTree Asset Management L.P. On 17 December 2018, the _Southern District of New York_ granted, in large part, the Investors' request, and authorized the issuance of the requested subpoenas which have now been served. While the Investors move forward with this litigation and reserve all rights with respect to further legal options, they remain willing to engage with HSH and its advisors to find a mutually agreeable solution. *Contact for holders of HSH tier 1 instruments:* Dr. Nadine Herrmann, Partner, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP + 49 40 89728-7000 NadineHerrmann@quinnemanuel.com *Press contact:* Charles Barker Corporate Communications GmbH Tobias Eberle / Thomas Katzensteiner +49 69 794 090 -24 / -25 Tobias.Eberle@charlesbarker.de Thomas.Katzensteiner@charlesbarker.de End of Media Release Issuer: Charles Barker Corporate Communications GmbH 2019-01-07 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 763649 2019-01-07

