Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2019) -Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") announces the hiring of Mr. Ken Konkin, P.Geo. as Exploration Manager. Mr. Konkin will oversee exploration of Tudor Gold's flagship property, Treaty Creek, as well as several other Tudor Gold properties located within the prolific Eskay-Sulphurets-Premier gold belt. The Treaty Creek property adjoins to the north of Pretium Resources' Brucejack-Snowfield property and Seabridge Gold's KSM property, along the geological trend. Drilling at Treaty Creek in 2018 was very successful, especially the final hole which returned a significant intercept of 0.981 g/t gold over 563.8 meters.

Mr. Konkin has over 35 years of geological experience throughout North and South America as well as Russia. Ken Konkin worked for Silver Standard for 19 years and managed advanced exploration programs at Manantial Espejo (Argentina), San Luis and Berenguela (Peru) as well as Snowfields (Pretium) in the Golden Triangle, BC. Mr. Konkin was appointed the Project Manager for Pretium Resources after it purchased the Snowfields-Brucejack Project from Silver Standard in 2010. Subsequently, he was instrumental in the discovery of The Valley of Kings deposit at the Brucejack Lake Mine, an 8 million ounce gold deposit currently in production. He spent seven years managing all aspects of the exploration programs at Snowfield-Brucejack. During his tenure with Pretium, the company received the Bill Dennis Award in 2013 for a Canadian discovery (presented by the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada); Mr. Konkin was also the co-recipient of the prestigious H.H. "Spud" Huestis Award for "excellence in prospecting and mineral exploration in B.C. and/or Yukon" in 2017.

Mr. Konkin states: "I'm very excited about being given the opportunity to work with Tudor Gold Corp on all its projects within the Golden Triangle. I look forward to building an exploration team that is capable of fast-tracking and advancing the status of each project as quickly as possible. We will begin immediately with detailed examination of the recent drill results obtained from the 2018 Treaty Creek diamond drill program as well as all the historical drill results for the Treaty Creek Project. The goal is to 'flesh-out' a sizeable gold deposit at Treaty Creek. In the coming months we will examine drill core in order to determine controls for the gold mineralization and potential pathways for the mineral source. From these studies we will lay out a comprehensive exploration program for 2019 that will include the recommendation of continued diamond drilling. Clearly, when any drill hole program ends on such a positive note as it did for Tudor Gold (Hole CB 18-39 averaged 0.981 g/t gold over 563.8 meters) it makes for a very exciting start to the next round of drilling, particularly when the hole bottomed in gold mineralization. Furthermore, Tudor has several very promising gold, silver and polymetallic projects at varying stages of exploration that we will examine this year as well. I thank Walter Storm for this opportunity to work with the Tudor Gold team and provide some of my knowledge from previous years of working in this region."

President and CEO of Tudor Gold, Mr. Walter Storm, commented as follows: "I am delighted to welcome Mr. Ken Konkin to Tudor Gold. He is an outstanding choice to be our Exploration Manager and he brings to us his vast knowledge of the entire Golden Triangle region. The timing for this was perfect as Ken recently has moved back to Canada from Peru."

Mr. Konkin will manage exploration programs for all of Tudor Gold's projects located within the Golden Triangle in northwestern British Columbia. Mr. Konkin initially began his geological career working in the Stewart Area as a geological student during the early 1980's. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of British Columbia in 1984 and continued working in the Stewart region for several exploration companies in the 1980's and 1990's.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals explorer in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area that hosts past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company has a 60% interest in both the Electrum and Treaty Creek properties, and a 100% interest in the 18,300 hectare Crown project, all of which are located in the Golden Triangle area.

"Walter Storm"

Walter Storm

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume

CEO

Tel: 416-868-1079 x 231

Email: cathy@chfir.com

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially.

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the hiring of the Company's Exploration Manager,potential mineralization and geological merits of the Treaty Creek Project and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.