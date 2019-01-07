Tradeweb Reports December 2018 Trade Volume

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradeweb Markets, a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, money markets and equities, today reported average daily volume (ADV) of $617.4 billion in total for the month of December 2019. For the full year 2018, average daily volume of $549.3 billion rose 37.5 percent over the prior year.

Activity on Tradeweb trading platforms in December included:

$82.8 billion (bn) ADV in U.S. government bonds and $16.7 bn ADV in European government bonds

(bn) ADV in U.S. government bonds and ADV in European government bonds $131.4 bn ADV in mortgages

ADV in mortgages $178.1 bn ADV in rates derivatives

ADV in rates derivatives $1.9 bn ADV in U.S. credit and $854 million (mm) in European credit

ADV in U.S. credit and (mm) in European credit $518 mm in Chinese bonds

mm in Chinese bonds $5.9 bn ADV in credit derivatives

ADV in credit derivatives $167.2 bn ADV in repurchase agreements

ADV in repurchase agreements $4.4 bn ADV in U.S. exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and $1.4 bn in European ETFs

To access the complete report containing additional data points and commentary, go to https://www.tradeweb.com/newsroom/monthly-activity-reports/.

About Tradeweb Markets

Tradeweb Markets LLC is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, money markets and equities. Founded in 1996, the company provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and reduced risks in client trading operations. The company serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 60 countries. In an average trading day, Tradeweb facilitates more than $530 billion in notional value. For more information, please go to www.tradeweb.com.

Jonathan Mairs, Tradeweb +1 (646) 430-6176

Jonathan.Mairs@Tradeweb.com

Susan Bennett, Tradeweb + 44 (0)20 3749 3316

Susan.Bennett@Tradeweb.com