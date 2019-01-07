Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the Microgrid Monitoring Systems $411 Million Market

LONDON, January 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Microgrid Monitoring Systems Market Report 2019-2029

Forecasts by End-user (Community, Institution, Utility, Remote, Commercial/Industrial, Military) and by Solution Type (Hardware, Software) PLUS Leading National Market Analysis and Profiles of Leading Companies

The Global Energy Interconnection initiative has led Visiongain to publish this timely report. The $411 million microgrid monitoring systems sector is expected to flourish in the next few years because of the declining costs of renewable energy technologies and battery storage and improving policy conditions is expected to feed through in the latter part of the decade driving growth to new heights. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

Report highlights

• 230 quantitative tables, charts, and graphs

• Analysis of key players in microgrid monitoring systems technologies

• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Eaton

• Exelon Corporation

• General Electric

• Hitachi Ltd

• Homer Energy LLC

• Power Analytics Corporation

• S&C Electric Company

• Siemens AG

• Global Microgrid Monitoring Systems market outlook and analysis from 2019-2029

• One expert interview with a key industry expert

• Microgrid Monitoring Systems End-user forecasts and analysis from 2019-2029

• Global Microgrid Monitoring Systems Market by Community 2019-2029

• Global Microgrid Monitoring Systems Market by Institution 2019-2029

• Global Microgrid Monitoring Systems Market by Utility 2019-2029

• Global Microgrid Monitoring Systems Market by Remote 2019-2029

• Global Microgrid Monitoring Systems Market by Commercial/Industrial 2019-2029

• Global Microgrid Monitoring Systems Market by Military 2019-2029

• Microgrid Monitoring Systems Solution Types forecasts and analysis 2019-2029

• Global Microgrid Monitoring Systems Market by Hardware 2019-2029

• Global Microgrid Monitoring Systems Market by Software 2019-2029

• Regional and Leading National Microgrid Monitoring Systems market forecasts from 2019-2029

• North America

• U.S. Microgrid Monitoring Systems Market 2019-2029

• Canada Microgrid Monitoring Systems Market 2019-2029

• Mexico Microgrid Monitoring Systems Market 2019-2029

• Europe

• Russia Microgrid Monitoring Systems Market 2019-2029

• France Microgrid Monitoring Systems Market 2019-2029

• U.K. Microgrid Monitoring Systems Market 2019-2029

• Rest of Europe Microgrid Monitoring Systems Market 2019-2029

• Asia Pacific

• China Microgrid Monitoring Systems Market 2019-2029

• Australia Microgrid Monitoring Systems Market 2019-2029

• India Microgrid Monitoring Systems Market 2019-2029

• Rest of Asia Pacific Microgrid Monitoring Systems Market 2019-2029

• Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia Microgrid Monitoring Systems Market 2019-2029

• South Africa Microgrid Monitoring Systems Market 2019-2029

• Rest of Middle East & Africa Microgrid Monitoring Systems Market 2019-2029

• Latin America

• Brazil Microgrid Monitoring Systems Market 2019-2029

• Rest of Latin America Microgrid Monitoring Systems Market 2019-2029

• Target audience

• Leading microgrid monitoring systems companies

• Leading microgrid suppliers

• Electricity grid specialists

• Transmission & Distribution (T&D) suppliers

• Smart grid hardware and software vendors

• Utility companies

• Electronics companies

• Renewables specialists

• Battery suppliers

• Energy storage developers

• Suppliers

• Contractors

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Consultants

• Analysts

• CEO's

• CIO's

• COO's

• Business development managers

• Investors

• Governments

• Agencies

• Industry organisations

• Banks

ABB Microgrid

Allgauer Uberlandwerk

American Vanadium

Azimuth Energy

Azure Power

BGE

Bloom Energy

Cadmus

Caterpillar, Inc.

Centrais Elétricas do Pará (CELPA)

China Energy Group

ComEd

Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Ltd

Delmarva Power

Discover Energy

Enel Green Power Chile Ltda.

EnergieSudwest

Eskom

Exelon Corporation Limited

Fuji Electric

GE

GoSol Power

HOMER Energy LLC

ITOCHU Corporation

Komaihaltec

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO)

Lempaalan Energia

Leonics

LO3 Energy

Microgrids Inc.

Mikuni India Private Limited

Mitsui

NEDO

Open Access Technology International, Inc. (OATI)

Opus One

Panasonic

Parque Solar Panama

Peco

Pepco

Power Analytics Corporation

Powerstream

RAO Energy Systems of East (RAO ESE)

RusHydro

S&C Electric Company

San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E)

Schneider Electric

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Shipstone Energy Storage Systems

Siemens AG

SOLARKIOSK

Sonnen

Sustainable Power Systems

Toronto Hydro

Toshiba

Trojan Battery



List of Other Organisations Mentioned in the Report

Berkeley Lab

Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE)

European Union

Federal Electricity Commission (CFE)

Intelligent Power & Energy Research Corporation (IPERC)

International Energy Agency

Jharkhand Renewable Energy Development Agency (JREDA)

Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT)

Korea Energy Economic Institute

Secretariat of Energy (SENER)

Sustainable Development Technology Canada

The ASEAN Centre for Energy

The Government of China

The Government of India

The Government of Sakha Republic of the Russian Federation

The Government of U.K.

The Innovation & Networks Executive Agency (INEA)

The Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers Standards Association (IEEE)

The International Energy Agency (IEA)

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry

The Shenzhen Institute of Building Research (Shenzhen IBR)

The U.S. Government

U.K. Development Agency

U.S. Department of Defense (DOD)

U.S. Department of Energy

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA)

U.S. Trade and Development Agency

United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA)

World Bank

