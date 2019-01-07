Automotive Camera Market is Estimated to Reach US$ 4,800 Mn by 2026; Innovations in Camera Technology to Fuel Automotive Camera Market Demand, States TMR

ALBANY, New York, January 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Key players of automotive cameras are utilizing the popularity of wide angle lenses. Various OEMs have been consistently researching the safety solutions which are able to detect the blind spot. Camera module producers and OEMs are foreseen to work together and grow their ventures so as to improve upon the new technologies with respect to automotive cameras.

A recent report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) has profiled key organizations supporting development of the automotive camera market around the world. These market players are Robert Bosch GmbH, Media Data Systems Pte Ltd., Delphi Automotive LLP, KYOCERA Corporation, Valeo Inc., Transcend Information Inc., Continental AG, Ficosa International S.A., Qrontech Co. Ltd., Ambarella, and Autoliv Inc.

The report extends the global automotive camera market to display a strong CAGR within the forecast period 2017 to 2026. Surging demand for different cameras, for example, infrared camera, digital camera, and thermal camera in commercial vehicles and passenger cars is likely to present tremendous industry potential. Automotive camera segment deals all over the globe are assessed to represent around worth of US$ 4,800 Mn by the end of 2026.

Compact Passenger Vehicle Segment to Lead Automotive Camera Market

On the basis of vehicle type, compact passenger cars are foreseen to remain the leading vehicle segment among vehicles in the global automotive camera market, trailed by mid-sized passenger vehicles. Light commercial vehicles are additionally expected to churn decent revenue share of the automotive cameras market by the end of 2026. Then again, heavy vehicles will keep on representing the lowest revenue share in coming years.

Nations in Asia-Pacific, for example, India, South Korea, and China, are encountering quick development in industrialization, combined with propelled production of automobiles. Expanding buying intensity of the middle-class population have boosted the requirement for passenger vehicles and in addition, luxurious vehicles outfitted with advanced security frameworks. These factors have been essentially stoking the development of the automotive camera market in the region of Asia Pacific. It is also likely to remain monetarily, the most fruitful market for automotive camera.

Increased Demand for Sensing Camera for ADAS to Augment Growth in Future

In the course of recent years, camera-based automotive frameworks, for example, driver assistance frameworks have seen a significant progress, alongside rise in aftermarket share of cameras for parking surround view. Current innovations in camera technology combined with exponential production result are probably going to diminish the expense of automotive cameras radically, along these lines pushing their adoption among people. Rising demand regarding sensing camera for ADAS is due to increased concentration on safety measures to avoid road accidents. Automotive cameras have developed significantly for combination with security frameworks of vehicles. For instance, a lane departure warning framework use the camcorder, furnished with electrically-fueled controlling, for empowering speedy results if there should be an occurrence of basic conditions, for example, influencing far from the active path.

Surging requirement for cameras, for example, digital camera, thermal camera, and infrared camera in business vehicles is additionally estimated to increase development of the automotive camera market.

The review is based on the findings of a report by Transparency Market Research, titled "Automotive Camera Market (Product Type - Side-view Cameras, Interior-view Cameras, Forward-view Cameras, Rear-view Enhancement, and Corner-view Cameras; Vehicle Type - Compact Passenger Cars, Mid-sized Passenger Cars, Premium Passenger Cars, Luxury Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles; Application - Blind Spot, Drive Recorders, 360° Surround View, LDWS, Night Vision, Parking Surround View, Drowsiness, Distance, AFS, and Other Applications; Technology - Mono Cameras, Stereo Cameras, Infrared Cameras, and Other Cameras) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2026."

For the study, the Automotive Camera Market has been segmented as follows:

Global Automotive Camera Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

(LATAM) Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

