Macromill Inc.: Notice Regarding Change (Resignation) of Executive Officer

TOKYO, January 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Macromill Inc. (Minato-ku, Tokyo, Scott Ernst, Representative Executive Officer and Global CEO) hereby inform that Jan Willem Gerritsen, Executive Officer, Europe/US/Latin America Operations of the Macromill Group and Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of MetrixLab, is leaving the company on 8th January to pursue another opportunity. Scott Ernst, Representative Executive Officer and Global CEO of the Macromill Group will take over his roles and responsibilities on an interim basis.

Jan Willem Gerritsen co-founded MetrixLab in 1999, and went on to build the business, managing it skillfully through its incredibly rapid global expansion. He played a key role in the integration of MetrixLab and Macromill following their merger in 2014.

Jan Willem Gerritsen said: "It has been a privilege to co-found, serve and grow MetrixLab from the early days when it was just a handful of people to the global company it is today. I am very proud of the business, its talented employees and impressive international client list. We have built an incredibly strong foundation and a great leadership team. I leave knowing that team will do an amazing job of continuing to drive business growth, and I am positive the company will go from strength to strength in the future."

Scott Ernst who will hold the post of Chief Executive Officer of MetrixLab comments: "Throughout almost 20 years of constant change, Jan Willem has remained a consistent presence at the helm of MetrixLab. His business acumen, strong leadership and dedication has not only helped grow the company in commercial terms, but it also created the spirit of MetrixLab. We thank Jan Willem for his extraordinary commitment and contribution and wish him great success in his new venture. Jan Willem has built an exceptional leadership team who will ensure a seamless transition, allowing us to maintain our momentum, and to continue to drive the business forward. I look forward to working closely with the entire team in 2019 and beyond."

About Macromill

Macromill is a rapidly growing global market research and digital marketing solutions provider. We bring together the collective power of our specialist companies to provide innovative data and insights that drive clients' smarter decisions. Macromill's industry-leading digital research solutions deliver rapid and cost-effective solutions to the challenges businesses face today. Headquartered in Tokyo with over 40 offices across the Americas, EMEA and Asia, Macromill serves more than 4,000 brands and agencies in more than 90 countries with over 2,100 experts worldwide.

Macromill Group companies include: Macromill, Inc., Dentsu Macromill Insight, Inc., M-Cube, Inc., M-Promo, Inc., Macromill Carenet, Inc., Macromill Embrain Co., Ltd., MetrixLab B.V., Oxyme B.V., Precision Sample, LLC, Centan Inc. and H.M. Marketing Research, Inc. For more information, please visit our Macromill Group website https://group.macromill.com

[Company Overview of Macromill, Inc.]

Business Name: Macromill, Inc.

Representative: Scott Ernst, Representative Executive Officer, Global CEO

Headquarter: Minato-ku, Tokyo

Established:January 31, 2000

Main Business: Marketing research and digital marketing solution

URL: https://group.macromill.com

About MetrixLab http://www.metrixlab.com

MetrixLab provides consumer insights that drive smarter business decisions. A truly global digital research agency, we pioneer new technologies and integrate multiple data sources to push the boundaries of research. This enables our experts to provide high-quality insights at scale, at speed and for an unparalleled value. In just one decade, we've grown rapidly and now work with more than half of the world's top 100 brands.

Our expertise, passion and solutions enable our clients to succeed at product innovation, brand engagement and customer value in over 90 countries. MetrixLab is part of the Macromill Group.

Contact:

Ryo Takahashi, IR & Stakeholders Communication - ir@macromill.com

Sabine Winkler, MetrixLab, Global Marketing and Communications - s.winkler@metrixlab.com

T +31-10-203-07-46 ¦ M +31-61-423-90-57

