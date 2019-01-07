Britannia Hotels Appoints Click Consult for Paid Search

CHESTER, England, January 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading hotel chain Britannia Hotels has chosen award-winning Cheshire digital and search marketing agency Click Consult to deliver their paid search (PPC) strategies, following a competitive pitch process.

Britannia Hotels have 60 sites across the UK, and aims to provide extremely good value for money at a time when it has become an increasingly important factor to companies and individuals when making buying decisions. Britannia not only offers extremely competitive rates but also combines this with richness in décor and facilities such as a choice of restaurants, health clubs, nightclubs, and bars.

"After a rigorous selection process, Click Consult came out on top as the search agency with the strongest record, smartest people and unrivalled professionalism," said Britannia's Marketing Manager, Conor Georgiou. "We are excited to start working with Click Consult and look forward to the specialist search knowledge they will bring to our paid search strategy."

Click Consult's CEO Matt Bullas added: "We're delighted to be partnering with Britannia Hotels to enhance their online presence and visibility even further.

"Click has a proven ability to deliver clear, demonstrable results across a spectrum of search marketing services and we were among the first in the UK to offer a dedicated PPC service. Our recent award at the Northern Marketing Awards for our work with Julian Charles is testament to this. From a hugely competitive shortlist we were pleased to pick up the top honour in the Best Retail category."

The partnership marks the end of a fantastic year for Click Consult that saw the agency take home Search Agency of the Year at the Northern Digital Awards, Digital Agency of the Year at Digital Entrepreneur Awards and Most Effective Agency at the Performance Marketing Awards.

Click's client portfolio also includes Kwik Fit, Chill Insurance and Liverpool ONE.

About Click Consult

Located in North West England, Click Consult is a multi award-winning search marketing agency with a focus on organic (SEO) and paid search (PPC), with over 70 professionals employed and with a portfolio of over 60 clients from across the UK, Europe, Americas and Australia.

We provide a range of complementary services, including content marketing, outreach, social media marketing, conversion rate optimisation (CRO), international/multilingual search marketing, as well as offering training and consultation to support your in-house team or existing strategy. Our agency is a Google Premier Partner, a Bing Select Partner and features in The Drum Recommends.

Click was named Search Agency of the Year and Digital Agency of the Year 2018, adding to its long list of other awards and accolades, and also ranks within Econsultancy's 'Top 100 Digital Agencies', and Prolific North's 'Top 50 Digital Agencies.'

Contact:

Andrew Smith

+44-(0)845-2050292

andrew.smith@click.co.uk