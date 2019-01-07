Including 80 MW of additional capacity at the testing stage, the country's deployed PV capacity from large-scale solar auctions reached around 2.3 GW last year, according to a report by consultancy Greener. The study reveals a further 962 MW may be connected this year. Jinko, Canadian Solar and BYD are the largest module suppliers for the segment.Of the 4,920.7 MW of solar capacity Brazil's government contracted through five energy auctions between 2014 and last year, only around 2,193 MW are connected to the grid, according to the Strategic Study - Utility Scale Brazilian PV market 2019 report ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...