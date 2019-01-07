The merger realizes the shared strategic goal of becoming the leading Global Medical Device and Medical Technology Focused CRO

Factory-CRO Group, a leading global contract research organization (CRO) focused on medical devices and in vitro diagnostics (IVDs), and Boston Biomedical Associates (BBA) a premier full-service Medical Device/Biotechnology CRO and Consultancy based in the United States announce that they have merged the organizations.

The merger further advances the shared strategic vision to become the leading Global Medical Device and Medical Technology focused CRO. Following the recent acquisitions of MileStone Research Organization, Five Corners, and Clinical Device Group the Factory-CRO Group now has specialized operations and expertise in the United States, Australia/New Zealand, and Europe. This global expansion coupled with the diverse medical therapeutic expertise provides a means to efficiently service clients.

"BBA is excited to join Factory-CRO's worldwide group as it will allow us to expand our comprehensive service offering to our clients," said Lauren Baker, PhD, President and CEO of BBA. "The alignment of Factory-CRO and BBA's core values and approach to engagements combined with our collective therapeutic competencies ensures that our clients now have improved access to our global clinical trial execution resources, and our regulatory and medical expertise." Dr. Baker then added, "We are able to fully support our clients as their needs evolve and they strive to help patients globally."

"We are honored to have the BBA team join the Factory-CRO Group," said Dirk Meijer, MD, MSc,PhD, Factory-CRO CEO. "BBA's ability to provide CRO/Consultative service in North America was a missing link in our global offerings." Dr. Meijer then added, "Our clients have consistently asked us to expand our offerings in North America. This merger allows us to provide our specialized expertise and a continued commitment to the highest level of customized service to a larger audience. Now we are the only Medical Device and Medical Technology CRO that offers services in United States, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. We operate from our own offices located within each region housed with employees that have refined expertise to meet our unique client needs."

About Factory-CRO Group:

Factory-CRO Group is a leading, full-service contract research organization focused on the management of clinical studies for medical devices, IVDs, biologics and device-drug combination products internationally. Founded in 1992, the business offers a full suite of trial management services to its global client base across a broad range of therapeutic areas, including orthopedic, cardiovascular, dermatology and aesthetics. Current members of Factory-CRO Group are: BBA, Five Corners CRO, Milestone Research group and Factory-CRO.

For more information about Factory-CRO, visit their website, www.factory-cro.com or contact Joris Bannenberg, MD, PhD, Factory-CRO's CMO:

Joris Bannenberg, MD, PhD

CMO

j.bannenberg@factory-cro.com

+31 30 229 2727 (x108)

About Boston Biomedical Associates:

Boston Biomedical Associates (BBA) is a premier full-service Medical Device/Biotechnology CRO and Consultancy firm. Founded in 2000, by Lauren Baker, Ph.D., this leading CRO has earned a reputation for its comprehensive approach to clinical trial execution services to its global client base across a broad range of therapeutic areas, including orthopedic, cardiovascular, endocrine and neurologic disorders.

For more information about BBA, visit their website, www.bbacro.com or contact Mack Rubley, PhD, BBA's Vice President of Business Development and Marketing:

Mack D. Rubley, PhD

VP, Business Development and Marketing

702-808-3494

mrubley@bbacro.com

