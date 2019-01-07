Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development's portfolio company Modus Therapeutics completes enrollment in Phase II study with sevuparin

STOCKHOLM, January 7, 2019. Karolinska Development's portfolio company Modus Therapeutics announces that the patient enrollment has been completed in the Phase II study with sevuparin in patients with sickle cell disease (SCD). The results from the study is expected in mid 2019.

Modus Therapeutic's randomized, double blind study contains 140 SCD-patients with Acute Vaso Occlusive Crisis (VOC). It compares intravenously administered sevuparin with placebo. The primary endpoint of the study is the demonstration of a reduced time to resolution of patient's VOC. Clincal sites across Europe and the Middle East took part in the study that was conducted in conjunction with Modus Therapeutics' co development partner Ergomed.

SCD has a high unmet medical need as there are currently no approved therapies for VOCs. It is an inherited blood disorder that affects between 90,000 to 100,000 patients in the U.S. and is characterized by severely painful VOCs that lead to organ damage due to a lack of oxygen delivery to the organs. Progressive organ damage limits the life expectancy of patients with SCD. The care costs over the patients' lifetime can exceed USD 1 million per patient with an estimated USD 1 billion spent annually in the U.S.

"A potential treatment for VOCs in SCD would be crucial for many patients as there are today no approved treatments on the market. This is one of several important clinical trials from our portfolio companies where we expect results during 2019", says Viktor Drvota, CEO of Karolinska Development.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has established a portfolio of ten companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com (http://www.karolinskadevelopment.com)

KD Press release Modus Jan 2019 (http://hugin.info/143071/R/2230500/876458.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Karolinska Development AB (publ) via Globenewswire

