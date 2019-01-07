Brokers and hedge funds wanting to offer digital assets to their client base can now partner with Market Synergy for institutional standard cryptocurrency connectivity and security and take a FIX feed or ISP link to Bitfinex's digital asset gateway.

Bitfinex is the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, known for pioneering the most sophisticated trading experience in the market. This landmark innovation now enables institutional firms and professional traders to connect to Bitfinex through Market Synergy, providing best in market performance through low latency and robust connectivity. This also creates a significant opportunity for institutional clients who are looking to diversify their offering with digital asset trading.

As announced in July 2018, Swiss-based Market Synergy was selected to design and build a bespoke network for Bitfinex. Following extensive planning and development, the combined offering from Market Synergy and Bitfinex will go live today after scheduled downtime necessary to complete the data migration. Market Synergy's infrastructure, which is hosted in a Swiss data centre in the heart of Crypto Valley, is highly secure, reliable and supported 24x7.

James Banister, CEO, Market Synergy comments, "Since we announced our plans to provide institutional standard connectivity for Bitfinex, we have had significant interest from global brokers and hedge funds to connect through our network to Bitfinex's digital asset gateway. I am delighted that we are going live today and that institutional clients worldwide can benefit from our high performance connectivity to Bitfinex. We can also now offer colocation services to any Bitfinex institutional client."

Paolo Ardoino, CTO, Bitfinex adds, At Bitfinex we are constantly innovating to provide the most sophisticated trading platform in the market, and working with Market Synergy, we have been able to take a pioneering step forward with our data migration to dedicated private servers. It has been a considerable undertaking but one we felt was integral to provide a service that matches our ambition and market expectation. We are glad to have been able to collaborate with Market Synergy to provide a solution that promises even greater speed and security across our platforms."

Market Synergy aims to become the leading institutional outsourced connectivity provider in the cryptocurrency space. It is a separate company within the FXecosystem Group, which also comprises of FXecosystem and Bondecosystem, both of which are institutional market leaders in outsourced connectivity in their respective asset classes.

Bitfinex is a digital asset trading platform offering state-of-the-art services for digital currency traders and global liquidity providers.

About Market Synergy

Market Synergy is a bespoke network solution designed to ease the fragmentation of connectivity in the 24 hour cryptocurrency market and provide institutional clients with a secure, robust network for cryptocurrency trading. Its Meet-Me-Rooms (MMR) provide centralised sources of cryptocurrency connectivity to Exchanges, banks, brokers and hedge funds.

Market Synergy provides a single point of contact to deliver a fully outsourced solution with faster on boarding, low latency and less expensive connectivity. The company is based in Switzerland and is part of the FXecosystem group of companies which also comprises of FXecosystem (FX connectivity) and Bondecosystem (connectivity for the bond markets).For more information, please visit www.marketsynergy.ch.

About Bitfinex

Founded in 2012, Bitfinex is a digital asset trading platform offering state-of-the-art services for digital currency traders and global liquidity providers. In addition to a suite of advanced trading features and charting tools, Bitfinex provides access to peer-to-peer financing, an OTC market and margin trading for a wide selection of digital assets. Bitfinex's strategy focuses on providing unparalleled support, tools, and innovation for professional traders and liquidity providers around the world. Visit www.bitfinex.com to learn more.

