Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 04-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 354.59p INCLUDING current year revenue 359.81p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 349.99p INCLUDING current year revenue 355.21p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---