AGC Biologics Announces Change in Executive Leadership

Mark Womack to Succeed Robert Broeze, PhD as Chief Business Officer of AGC Biologics

BOTHELL, Washington, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Biologics today announces a change in executive leadership, appointed by their board of directors. Robert (Bob) Broeze will retire on March 5th, 2019 after a successful career spanning over 35 years in the biopharmaceutical industry. Mark Womack, previously the Senior Vice President of Integration Management and Business Excellence for AGC Biologics, will succeed Bob as the Chief Business Officer, effective immediately.

Bob joined CMC Biologics (now AGC Biologics) in 2015 as Senior Vice President of Global Business Development, bringing more than 30 years of industry experience to the role. "Bob played a key role in shaping and directing our successful business development program and has been an exceptional leader, passionate about our mission and committed to our principles and values," said Gustavo Mahler, PhD, Chief Executive Officer. "Bob's leadership has been instrumental in realizing our vision and achieving significant growth of our business. We wish him well in his retirement and appreciate his support as we transition leadership."

Mark has served on AGC Biologics' Executive Team in the role of Senior Vice President of Integration Management and Business Excellence since beginning of 2018. Mark has over 25 years of successful experience leading large-scale business integrations and transformations of Fortune 200 client companies both as the COO of several international management consultancies, as well as with his own management and leadership consultancy corporation. Regarding his new role, Womack stated, "I am honored and excited to succeed Bob as Chief Business Officer and provide differentiated value to the world's pharmaceutical companies as a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization. AGC Biologics is being embraced by customers and partners and is emerging as the leading CDMO in the industry."

"Mark's knowledge and leadership abilities will enable AGC Biologics to further grow its business development capabilities and infrastructure. I look forward to continuing to work with Mark in his new role," stated CEO Gustavo Mahler.

About AGC Biologics

AGC Biologics is a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization, with an unsurpassed commitment to deliver the highest standard of service to our clients. AGC Biologics has an extensive network of cGMP facilities in the United States, Europe and Asia. We offer deep industry expertise, innovative solutions and technologies, and customized services for the scale-up and cGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics, from pre-clinical to commercial, for mammalian and microbial. We forge exceptionally strong partnerships with our clients, and we never lose sight of our pledge to deliver reliable and compliant drug substance supply, on time. For more information, visit www.agcbio.com.

