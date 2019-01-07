sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 07.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 599 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,64 Euro		+0,10
+2,20 %
WKN: A2H5UH ISIN: US0464842006 Ticker-Symbol: SP5B 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASTROTECH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASTROTECH CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,535
4,785
13:33
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASTROTECH CORPORATION
ASTROTECH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASTROTECH CORPORATION4,64+2,20 %