The 3PL market in Europe will grow at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period

Balancing inventory with demand is a complication associated with the management of supply chain networks for companies. Hence, they require the services offered by the vendors, which have expertise in 3PL.

Several companies are expanding their geographical presence, product portfolio and production capabilities. Therefore, they have several logistics such as the procurement of raw materials the transportation and warehousing of finished goods. Therefore, they are adopting 3PL services offered by the vendors.

Growth of e-commerce industry and rising adoption of omnichannel

In the omnichannel model, multiple channels and their respective resources are designed to operate in a coherent cross channel model. Vendors that offer 3PL services can provide such agility to companies. They offer last-minute delivery and product return and replacement. Such services increase the degree of customer satisfaction and loyalty. Therefore, retailers especially, the consumer goods industry are adopting 3PL services.

High OPEX and intense competition

The increasing technologies such as blockchain and cloud computing in SCM systems have increased the OPEX of the vendors. The vendors also require a large fleet of CVs, containers at ports and many others. Hence the OPEX and intense competition are challenges for the growth of the 3PL market in Europe during our forecast period.

