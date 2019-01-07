The "3PL Market in Europe 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 3PL market in Europe will grow at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period
Balancing inventory with demand is a complication associated with the management of supply chain networks for companies. Hence, they require the services offered by the vendors, which have expertise in 3PL.
Several companies are expanding their geographical presence, product portfolio and production capabilities. Therefore, they have several logistics such as the procurement of raw materials the transportation and warehousing of finished goods. Therefore, they are adopting 3PL services offered by the vendors.
Growth of e-commerce industry and rising adoption of omnichannel
In the omnichannel model, multiple channels and their respective resources are designed to operate in a coherent cross channel model. Vendors that offer 3PL services can provide such agility to companies. They offer last-minute delivery and product return and replacement. Such services increase the degree of customer satisfaction and loyalty. Therefore, retailers especially, the consumer goods industry are adopting 3PL services.
High OPEX and intense competition
The increasing technologies such as blockchain and cloud computing in SCM systems have increased the OPEX of the vendors. The vendors also require a large fleet of CVs, containers at ports and many others. Hence the OPEX and intense competition are challenges for the growth of the 3PL market in Europe during our forecast period.
Key Players
- C.H. Robinson
- CEVA Logistics
- DB Schenker
- Deutsche Post
- XPO Logistics
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE
- Overview
- Comparison by service
- Transportation Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Warehousing Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by service
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Overview
- Comparison by end-user
- Consumer goods Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Manufacturing Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Healthcare Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Apparel Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Automobile Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COUNTRY
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- C.H. Robinson
- CEVA Logistics
- DB Schenker
- Deutsche Post
- XPO Logistics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lsg5x5/the_3pl_market_in?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005554/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Logistics