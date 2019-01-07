Rolling Stone International announces 2019 expansion across United Kingdom & APAC

SINGAPORE, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rolling Stone International today announced ambitious global expansion plans, with new investments slated across the United Kingdom and Asia Pacific throughout 2019. The expanded company footprint is in addition to Rolling Stone International's existing licensee partnerships in Germany, Italy, France, Japan, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

This expanded approach will focus on growing the legendary brand's global audience by increasing local music and entertainment editorial coverage, and community engagement in key markets outside of the United States, as well as delivering high quality content that is globally relevant. Other notable 2019 plans include regular live events in core international locations.

Rolling Stone International is currently calling for staff writers and content creators across four locations: London, Sydney, Jakarta and Singapore.





Meng Ru Kuok, CEO of Rolling Stone International says, "Although Rolling Stone's roots are firmly planted in American pop culture, the brand has been a global driving force -- both by reporting on and influencing the world's music trends. This position of global authority is one we are seeking to strengthen and expand with greater focus and coverage on local music culture and creativity in more markets around the world."



He continues, "APAC is one of the world's fastest-growing regions globally, representing a tremendous amount of musical talent and diversity. We see huge potential for further expansion and investment into our brand as well as solidifying our position within other key music markets like the UK."



"We're investing in editorial and launching dedicated digital experiences because we understand the critical importance of having local journalists with their fingers on the pulse of local music scenes. We're excited to be building a team of relevant, experienced voices on local music, culture and entertainment to dig up unique stories for a wider global audience," says Kuok.

Writers, content creators, labels, promoters and artists are invited to get in touch via: https://rollingstone.asia , https://rollingstone.co.uk or https://rollingstoneaus.com .

About Rolling Stone International





Rolling Stone, the world's leading brand in music publishing, has been the premier authority on music, entertainment and popular culture for more than 50 years. The multi-media brand features the latest in music reviews, in-depth interviews and award-winning journalism across many platforms including magazine, digital, mobile, social and live media.



Rolling Stone International, the brand's international arm, is headquartered in Singapore, with licensees across the world in Germany, Italy, France, Japan, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia & Mexico and is jointly owned by BandLab Technologies and Wenner Media.

About BandLab Technologies





BandLab Technologies is a collective of music brands with a vision to connect the world of music. We're driven by integrating the physical, digital and social supply chain, to enable better experiences, opportunities, and connections for all music creators and fans.

Over 5 million creators and fans around the world use BandLab, our flagship digital product, to connect with each other and to create and share their music.



Established in 2016, the BandLab Technologies portfolio of brands continues to rapidly expand and diversify. Their growing media division currently includes the popular titles Rolling Stone, Guitar.com and MusicTech.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/804746/Rolling_Stone_International_logo.jpg

