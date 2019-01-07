The global biologic therapeutics market is expected to post a CAGR of over 11% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005564/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global biologics therapeutics market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global biologic therapeutics market is the increasing investment in the development of biologics. Biotechnological products generate huge revenues for manufacturers owing to the therapeutic benefits they provide. Therefore, several pharmaceutical companies are focusing on developing biologics. Some of the companies that are expanding their capacities include Novartis, Sanofi, Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and GlaxoSmithKline. Therefore, the increasing investment in the development of biologics will promote the growth of the market during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global biologic therapeutics market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing incidence of chronic diseases and immunological disorders as one of the key emerging trends in the global biologic therapeutics market:

Global biologic therapeutics market: Increasing incidence of chronic diseases and immunological disorders

Biologics are ideal for the treatment of chronic disorders including hormonal deficiencies, cancer, neurological disorders, autoimmune disorders, and other critical conditions. The incidence of these diseases is rising significantly in developed nations owing to the increase in the aging population and the changing lifestyle of people in these countries. Therefore, the growing incidence of chronic and immunological disorders will support the market growth of biologics during the forecast period.

"The introduction of biosimilars is the most recent trend in the pharmaceutical market, which will not only replace the biologics facing patent expiration but help in reducing healthcare costs. The emergence of biosimilars is expected to impact the growth of the global biologic therapeutics market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global biologic therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global biologic therapeutics market by therapeutic agents (monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, cell and tissue-based therapy, and gene therapy), by product (pigments and dyes), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas region led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 68%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas will continue to dominate the market with the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005564/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com