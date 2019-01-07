Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2019-01-07 / 13:03 The EQS Group is pleased to name Dr. Konstantin Tiemann as new Managing Director of Corporate Compliance as its new Business Unit Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) grows in importance. An experienced lawyer in the area of compliance, Tiemann studied in both Cologne and Berlin and earned his Master of Laws (LL.M.) at the Sorbonne University in Paris. He has served as the Head of Compliance at the Deutsche Bahn AG for four years. Most recently, the 42-year-old Tiemann served as business consultant and CEO of a company specializing in the implementation of compliance management systems. Tiemann will share responsibility for EQS's strategic Corporate Compliance business with Moritz Homann, who built up the area. EQS Group has in the past two years successfully launched both its cloud-based EQS Insider Manager for managing insider lists as well as its digital whistleblowing software, EQS Integrity Line. The market launch of EQS Policy Manager is planned for this year. "I am looking forward to the new task of building the EQS Group into a leading provider of compliance solutions in Europe," says Tiemann. *About EQS Group:* EQS Group is a leading international technology provider for Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, and Corporate Compliance. More than 8,000 companies worldwide use EQS Group's offerings to fulfill complex national and international disclosure obligations, to minimize risk, and to reach stakeholders. EQS Group is a digital single-source provider for global teams. EQS Group's products and services include a global newswire, regulatory news distribution, investor targeting and contact management, and insider list management. These are integrated within a cloud-based platform, the EQS COCKPIT, to streamline the workflows of Investor Relations, Communications, and Compliance professionals. The Group also offers an innovative whistleblowing and case management software, IR website services, digital reports, and webcasting solutions. EQS Group was founded in 2000 in Munich, Germany. Today, the group employs over 450 professionals around the globe and has offices in the world's key financial markets. *Contact:* Alexander Mrohs +49 (0)89 210 298-420 alexander.mrohs@eqs.com End of Media Release Additional features: Picture: http://newsfeed2.eqs.com/equitystory/763765.html [1] Subtitle: Dr. Konstantin Tiemann, Managing Director of Corporate Compliance EQS Group Issuer: EQS Group AG 2019-01-07 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: EQS Group AG Karlstr. 47 80333 Munich Germany Phone: +49(0)89 210298-0 Fax: +49(0)89 210298-49 E-mail: info@eqs.com Internet: www.eqs.com ISIN: DE0005494165 WKN: 549416 Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 763765 2019-01-07 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5699cbe61f3a08334dededf81d78b15c&application_id=763765&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

