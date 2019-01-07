Alligator Bioscience launches RUBY', a novel concept in bispecific antibody formats

Priority filling submitted

RUBY bispecific concept has been developed to achieve an outstanding stability, manufacturability and shorter development timelines

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm: ATORX), announces the launch of a novel concept in bispecific antibody formats, RUBY. The RUBY concept gives Alligator competitive abilities to generate therapeutic antibodies that are both efficient and highly manufacturable in a shorter time period than what is currently possible.

"The bispecific format RUBY significantly strengthens our existing technology platform. We now have all technologies in-house to generate virtually any future bispecific therapeutic antibody, tailor-made for immuno-oncological applications," said Per Norlén, CEO of Alligator. "Moreover, the RUBY format allows for superior binding and dramatically shortened development timelines which is a crucial competitive factor".

Bispecific antibodies have emerged as the most promising and efficient concept in human immunotherapy of cancer. It is currently acknowledged that bispecific compounds have the potential to be more tissue specific, have higher potency and efficacy and render drugs with mechanism of actions far beyond what can be achieved with monoclonal antibodies.

RUBY is a novel IgG-like bispecific antibody format that allows Plug-and-Play generation of bispecific compounds, from any two antibodies, with excellent stability and manufacturability properties. Moreover, RUBY allows for unrestrained dual binding to two targets (with a bivalent interaction) in a manner similar to the natural antibody-antigen interaction. The format abolishes the need for further optimization and enables Alligator to move drug candidates faster from preclinical to the clinical phase. This positions Alligator with a competitive edge in the field of Immuno-oncology, to deliver pipeline leads at increased speed for successful out-licensing.

About RUBY

RUBY bsAb consist of immunoglobulins fused via the C-terminal heavy chains to Fab domains. The Fab domains are attached via their light chains. This composition is novel and allows for generation of bispecific antibodies with excellent stability, manufacturability, binding and function.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's growing pipeline includes five lead clinical and preclinical drug candidates (ADC-1013, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017, ALG.APV-527 and ATOR-1144). ADC-1013 (JNJ-7107) is licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc., part of J&J, for global development and commercialization. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has approxi-mately 50 employees. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

