PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire automotive coatings manufacturer Hemmelrath. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"We are excited to add Hemmelrath to our robust and diversified automotive coatings offering. This acquisition is another step forward in our strategic growth plan that will provide further value to our customers and shareholders," said Michael McGarry, PPG chairman and chief executive officer.

Headquartered in Klingenberg, Germany, Hemmelrath is a family-owned manufacturer of coatings for automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). With more than 450 employees, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Klingenberg and Erlenbach, Germany; Jilin, China; Duncan, South Carolina, United States; and Indaiatuba, Brazil. Hemmelrath supplies automotive plants worldwide, and more than 7 million vehicles are coated with its products each year.

"The fit between Hemmelrath and PPG is complementary. The acquisition will enhance PPG's automotive coatings offering, and add formulating and manufacturing solutions," said Rebecca Liebert, PPG senior vice president, automotive coatings.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein include statements relating to the timing of and expected benefits of the Hemmelrath acquisition. Actual events may differ materially from current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the satisfaction of the conditions of the acquisition and other risks related to completion of the acquisition and actions related thereto; the parties' ability to complete the acquisition on the anticipated terms and schedule, including the ability to obtain regulatory approvals; the ability of PPG to achieve the expected benefits of the acquisition; and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in PPG's periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and its current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

