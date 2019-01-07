Technavio analysts forecast the global basil seeds market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The rising demand for superfoods and organic seeds is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global basil seeds market 2019-2023. While many consumers have become comfortable with using super foods like quinoa seeds, pumpkin seeds, and chia seeds, they have a growing preference for newer varieties like basil seeds. Consumers are seeking alternatives that have a novel taste along with good nutrients. Basil seeds are gaining popularity, as they improve the water intake, fix digestive problems, and cure blemishes. Furthermore, there has been a rising trend for the consumption of organic basil seeds, as they are rich in vitamins and minerals and also used as a healing herb. There has been a constant rise in the demand for organic seeds for the preparation of various foodstuffs like ready-to-eat bakery products and medicines.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global basil seeds market is the health benefits of basil seeds:

Global basil seeds market: Health benefits of basil seeds

There has been an increase in the consumption of basil seeds due to the associated health benefits. Some of the health benefits of basil seeds are that it reduces inflammation, helps in weight loss, good oral health and treats cough and cold. Furthermore, basil seeds provide more energy and are rich in fiber, thus help in keeping hunger under control and reduce weight. Other benefits of basil seeds are, they help maintain healthy hair, fight against aging, healthy digestion, regulate blood sugar levels, and strengthen the overall immune system. Thus, with many advantages such as these, the market for basic seeds is expected to register a positive outlook during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Due to various health benefits, many vendors have started to capitalize on basil seeds and launched basil seed-based foods and drinks. Basil seeds are refreshing, hydrating, stomach filling, and help in digestion. The presence of vendors that use basil seeds for different varieties of juices is driving the demand for basil seeds globally."

Global basil seeds market: Segmentation analysis

The global basil seeds market research report provides market segmentation by product (inorganic basil seeds and organic basil seeds), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for close to 64% share, followed by the EMEA and Americas respectively. Although the Americas held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period followed by the EMEA region.

