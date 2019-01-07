Event Catering, Government/Defense Catering to Dominate the Jordan Catering Service Market: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, January 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The healthcare facilities in the country are expected to grow in the future as the Ministry of Health announced to spend JD 602 million on healthcare sector between 2018 and 2022. It includes 48 projects in primary healthcare sector which will amount to JD 91.7 million of the total budgets.



The number of marriages registered in Jordan increased at a four year CAGR of 2.3% from 2013 to 2017. The total number of marriages registered increased from 70,965 in 2013 to 77,700 in 2017. The growth in number of marriages, along with increase in spending capacity of customers resulted in high share of event catering segment.

The demand for catering service in Jordan is expected to witness a change in dynamics as some of its segments have reached stagnancy while others have just started to evolve. Event catering is the biggest segment in Jordan catering segment and will continue its dominance in the future as well. However, the growth of this segment is expected to stagnate in future as the number of people opting for catering services for events like marriages, birthdays and other cultural events is expected to remain at the same level in the future. The number of cultural and corporate events in Jordan is expected to grow but they represent a minority share in demand for event catering.

The period from 2017 to 2022 will witness a fast growth in the hospital catering segment. There are various steps that have been taken by the Jordan government that has resulted in a positive outlook for the segment. Construction of new hospitals, improvement in quality of healthcare facilities and privatization of the sector are some example of these steps. Industrial Catering is one other segment which is expected to grow in the future. The foreign investments in industrial segment are high as the government is focusing on developing the manufacturing sector in the country. In order to facilitate this growth there are five industrial estates which are under construction in Jordan.

The segment growth can also be associated with advent of mass catering service providers in the country. Industrial and Healthcare sector was initially underserved as there were very few catering companies with the capacity to serve them, additionally the price charged by these players was high due to which the end users were reluctant to provide catering service to their customers. As the market for catering service in such segment is expected to evolve more companies are expected to enter the market which is expected to bring down the prices.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Jordan Catering Service Market Outlook to 2022 - By Type of Catering (Event Catering, Government/Defense Catering, Industrial Catering, Airline Catering, School Catering and Hospital Catering)" observed that focus on industrial and education sector, supply chain efficiency, competitive pricing, raw material procurement, level of customization and targeting primary geographical clusters will help the catering sector companies to prosper in the future.

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/jordan-catering-service-market-174406.html

