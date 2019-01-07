This week, the Swedish furniture giant will begin offering its PV systems throughout Germany via the internet. The company's "Solstrale" offer has been tested in five markets and Ikea has said it is "very satisfied" with the response.On Wednesday Ikea will launch its photovoltaic "Solstrale" offer in Germany, with the date having been brought forward from February 1. Since October, Ikea has been testing the offer in German stores in Kaarst, Eching, Walldorf, Ulm and Freiburg. "We are very satisfied with the demand so far and have been able to convince some Ikea visitors in the five stores of ...

