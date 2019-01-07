RhythmOne's New Advanced TV Ad Solutions and Technologies Featured at One of the World's Largest Tech Trade Shows

RhythmOne plc (LSE AIM: RTHM), a global advertising technology company, today announced its participation in CES 2019 and a focus on "Unification" of the digital advertising ecosystem where advertisers and publishers are connected with targeted audiences that drive increased engagement and result in measurable business outcomes. At this year's event, to be held January 8 through January 11, RhythmOne will moderate two roundtables focused on Advanced TV that feature key advertiser, publisher, and industry leaders; and host exclusive curated show floor tours for its clients and partners. In addition, RhythmOne will demonstrate its latest multiscreen advertising solutions in its Partnership Lounge at the Vdara Hotel Spa.

"Whether in your living room or your office and on your laptop, smartphone, tablet, or smart TV it's a new era of TV everywhere," said Jorg Nowak, Chief Revenue Officer, RhythmOne. "All of this represents significant opportunities for publishers and advertisers to engage consumers across screens, and our brand and agency clients are executing multiscreen campaigns as part of their comprehensive video strategies, with new solutions for Advanced TV reshaping the landscapes of broadcast, cable, satellite TV, and streaming video. Our integrated solutions including YuMe by RhythmOne and RhythmInfluence empower advertisers to better target and reach audiences, at scale."

RhythmOne's activities at CES 2019 will include:

Thought Leadership Roundtable Is Advanced TV Ready for Prime Time?

RhythmOne is hosting two invitation-only roundtables with key clients and partners. The sessions are designed to educate and inform top agency and brand clients on the strategies and unique solutions RhythmOne and its partners have developed to help ensure a strong future for the Advanced TV market. The sessions will explore the current state of advanced TV and programmatic buying from the perspective of both media buyers and sellers. We will debate the future of TV: is it going to be what it has always been just delivered through different pipes or will advanced TV advertising be fundamentally different when all is said and done? New models and technologies, from private marketplaces to cross-screen measurement, will be discussed, as well as current challenges and campaign successes, with an ultimate emphasis on what tools will best position the category for optimal success.

Roundtable participants include:

Jeff Boehme, Senior Vice President, Television and Cross-platform Research, Comscore

Matthew Durgin, Director of Smart TV Content Innovation, LG Electronics

Amy King, Vice President, Product Marketing, Pixalate

Ryan King, Managing Director, Research, Samba TV

Ken Ripley, Vice President, Ad Sales, Newsy

Peter Ackerman, Product Marketing Manager, RhythmOne (moderator)

Partnership Lounge

RhythmOne's Partnership Lounge will feature some of the latest cutting-edge digital technologies and innovations that are helping to shape advertising's future. The RhythmOne team will demonstrate the power of its unified platform, which combines differentiated supply, innovative technology, and data-driven insights to drive outcomes for advertisers and publishers, across all screens.

Curated Floor Tours

RhythmOne will lead a series of floor tours in the Main Hall at Tech East, offering clients and partners an in-depth look at the hottest technologies from the latest startups to the largest brands. Tours will highlight the latest in connected devices, smart TVs, mobile devices, artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), home automation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and more. During the tour, participants will benefit from RhythmOne's expert insight into the market potential of these technologies, and more importantly, an explanation of how this new tech may impact consumer behavior and future marketing strategies.

For more information about RhythmOne's participation and events at CES 2019, please visit http://rhythm1.co/R1CES2019.

About RhythmOne

RhythmOne is a market leader in multiscreen digital advertising solutions. Led by advanced TV and powered by the most efficient and effective programmatic platform, we provide innovative solutions for brands to connect with consumers including YuMe by RhythmOne and RhythmInfluence and drive real business outcomes for advertisers and publishers. Our full-stack, end-to-end unified RhythmOne Programmatic Platform inclusive of RhythmGuard, our proprietary brand safety technology is focused on delivering scale, efficiency, performance, quality, and actionable data for demand and supply-focused clients and partners. Founded in 2004 in the United Kingdom, RhythmOne is headquartered in the United States and maintains offices throughout the US and Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, India, and Latin America. For more information, please visit www.rhythmone.com.

