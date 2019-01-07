If You Want to Profit From Weed Stocks, Read ThisSome people made big money from marijuana stocks, others took heavy losses.If you need a reminder of just how volatile these stocks can be, take a look at their performance in the second half of 2018.Many companies in the cannabis industry saw their shares rally astronomically from August to mid-October. But as the market-wide sell-off started, weed stocks took some of the biggest hits. The North American Marijuana Index, which tracks 46 leading cannabis stocks in the U.S. and Canada, plunged 33% in less than three months.This massive tumble serves as a reminder of the risks associated with marijuana stocks. Because a.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...