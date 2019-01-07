Medical Imaging Corp., Launches New Healthcare Subsidiary

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2019 / Medical Imaging Corp. (OTC PINK: MEDD) announced today that it has acquired a new subsidiary company Sandy Shores Medical, Inc. that focuses on Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics and Supplies (DMEPOS).

DEMPOS is an expanding sector of the healthcare marketplace, particularly with an aging population.

Sandy Shores Medical currently supplies medical orthotics commonly referred to as braces. Common types of braces include; back, knee, ankle, wrist and shoulder. The Company plans to examine additional lines of products in the future.

Sandy Shores has a store located in Largo, FL, and via telehealth services most of the United States.

Sales began at the end of November and the Company has now entered its second full month of receiving orders.

'We are a healthcare company committed to find new sectors within our industry that help fill a need for patients and provide opportunity for company growth,' Said Mitchell Geisler, CEO. 'This newest business line hopes to capitalize on the expanding telehealth market.'

About Medical Imaging Corp.

Medical Imaging Corp. ('MEDD') is a provider of medical products and services to patients and client hospitals in the United States and Canada. Through its subsidiaries, Custom Teleradiology Services and Sandy Shores Medical, we are focused on teleradiology, medical imaging and durable medical equipment supply businesses. For more information, please contact us at 887-331-3444 or visit www.medimagingcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control Medical Imaging Corp. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management beliefs and certain assumptions made by our management. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, and in its Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

