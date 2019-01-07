Qatar Plastic Pipes Market Will be Driven by Infrastructural Developments for the FIFA World Cup 2022: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, January 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
- The changes in consumer preference towards high quality plastic pipes for their desirable properties will have a positive impact on Qatar Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market.
- Residential real estate plays a major role as they require plastic pipes and fittings for both plumbing and water supply purpose. Increasing population with high incomes and housing needs adds to that factor.
- Qatar is expected to host a number of events in the coming years including the FIFA World Cup 2022, the World championships in Athletics in 2019 and the World Aquatics Championships in 2023. Thus the increase in tourism in the country would also help in expanding the plastic pipes and fittings market in Qatar.
Qatar is paving way for numerous large-scale infrastructure projects which are underway in preparation of the FIFA 2022 World Cup. The oil prices are expected to recover in the coming years which will give a boost to the Qatar economy and the construction industry would continue to expand with investments in infrastructure, residential, water and energy projects being the growth drivers. The plastic pipes and fittings market growth will also be driven by the country's Vision 2030, under which the government aims to diversify the country's economy away from oil and support economic growth. It is estimated that water supply and sewage sector will still contribute the highest share to the revenue of plastic pipes and fittings in Qatar as of 2022 and the share of domestic manufacturing would further increase in the country in the coming years.
The plastic pipes and fittings market in Qatar is expected to grow at a great pace on account of infrastructure growth owing to FIFA World Cup 2022, increase in tourism and related real estate and upcoming water projects as a part of the various development projects in Qatar.
Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Qatar Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Projections to 2022- By Type of Pipes (UPVC, CPVC, PE, PP and Others) and End Use Applications (Irrigation, Water Supply and Sewage, Plumbing, Chemical, Oil and Gas and Others)" believe that keeping up with advanced technology, tracking upcoming government and private construction projects, diversification of product line, supply of plastic resin from multiple sources, usage of by-product and maintenance of trade relations with Kuwait, Oman, Iran and other countries will aid the manufacturers of plastic pipes and fittings in Qatar to grow and achieve higher profits.
Key Segments Covered
By Type of Pipe
- uPVC
- CPVC
- PE
- PP
- PB, ABS, PVDF and others
By Type of Market Structure
- Organized Market
- Unorganized Market
By Type of Manufacturing
- Domestic Manufacturing
- Imports
By Type of End User Application
- Water Supply and Sewage
- Plumbing
- Chemical, Oil and Gas
- Irrigation
- Cable Protection, Telecom, Power and Electrical, HVAC and others
Companies Covered:
Plastic Pipes and Fittings Manufacturing Companies:
- Al Khayarin Plastic Factory (KG Plastic)
- Advanced plastic factory
- Al Sada Factory For Plastic Pipes
- Bumatar German Factory (BGF)
- Doha Plastic Company
- Doha Regional Plastic Solution (DRPS)
- Hepworth Qatar
- New Products Plastic Factory - NEPRO W.L.L
- Qatar National Plastic Factory W.L.L (Q-PLAST)
- Al Waab Plastics Company
- Qatar Plastic Additives & Industries Group (QUADDCO)
