Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2019) - International Spirits and Beverage Group Inc. (OTCQB: ISBG) ("ISBG" or the "Company"), a top-tier brand incubator in the Global Wine & Spirits and CBD-Infused Products markets, is excited to announce that its new nano-infused CBD gummies will be available for sale on the BioPulse Labs ("BioPulse") e-commerce platform in January.

ISBG CEO Terry Williams commented, "We are thrilled to finally be on the doorstep to live sales in the CBD marketplace! Growth in the space continues to stampede, and we continue to believe we can quickly position our brands in this space in a leadership role. The timing couldn't be better as we launch on the heels of the signing of the US Farm Bill."



Nano-Infused CBD Gummies



According to New Frontier Data, with the removal of hemp from federal prohibition under the Controlled Substances Act of 1970 (CSA), the total U.S. hemp industry now looks to expand at a healthy 18.4% through a 5-year combined annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2018-2022. New Frontier Data's Hemp Business Journal estimates that the hemp-derived CBD market will grow from a $390 million-dollar market in 2018, to a $1.3 billion market by 2022, leading all hemp-related product categories.

Management notes that the BioPulse online e-commerce platform (biopulselabs.com/store) is a leading site for traffic and sales in the CBD marketplace.

Mr. Williams continued, "BioPulse offers us the perfect venue to make a quick and decisive splash with our end market consumer population. The site reaches a wide audience and has helped to spark numerous six and seven figure success stories in this space. We look forward to launching our line of CBD gummies and plan to release our CBD-infused beverage offering soon after."

About ISBG: International Spirits and Beverage Group (ISBG) is an authorized importer, licensor, and marketer of premium beverage brands, with sales of innovative products and brands worldwide. Based in Nevada, the Company's expertise lies in the strategic development and aggressive early growth of its brands and the establishment of these brands as viable and profitable as an incubator. ISBG intends to nurture emerging brands through critical stages of market development, including conceptualization, go-to-market strategy, supply chain and logistics engineering, integrated marketing, and distribution. In addition, ISBG has now established itself as a health and wellness company with a focus on reshaping the CBD products market through state-of-the-art nanotechnology processes, developing a wide range of nano-infused CBD gummies and beverages formulations. These products will be sold through the Company's website, as well as through established wholesale and retail distribution channels. The company has also partnered with Bengala Technologies to develop and commercialize enterprise and B2B software technology products targeting the logistics and supply-chain marketplace.

Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).

