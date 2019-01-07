The global orthopedic biomaterials market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of approximately 7% during the period 2018-2022.

A key driver for the global orthopedic biomaterials market is the increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases and disorders. The musculoskeletal disorders occur because of orthopedic trauma or injury, which affects the ligaments, tendons, muscles, nerves, and bone. Orthopedic trauma or injury can cause severe damage to the musculoskeletal system and affect the quality of life and day-to-day activities. The growing burden of musculoskeletal disorders subsequently increases the demand for orthopedic biomaterials used to repair such conditions.

As per Technavio, the increasing use of nanoparticles in orthopedic bioimplants will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global orthopedic biomaterials market 2018-2022 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global orthopedic biomaterials market: Increasing use of nanoparticles in orthopedic bioimplants

The application of nanotechnology in the field of medicine is revolutionary because most of the biological molecules are in the nano-scale. Thus, nanotechnology is regarded as an emerging technology in the field of medical devices. Technological advancements in nanotechnology and material sciences have assisted in creating a new generation of contrast agents, which are able to overcome many drawbacks such as a lack of tissue specificity and systemic toxicity issues.

"The nano-scale materials display excellent properties such as superior mechanical, cytocompatible, electrical, catalytic, and magnetic properties compared with their micron-structured counterparts. In the recent years, the use of nanotechnology in orthopedic implants has led to improvements in the treatment of bone defects such as musculoskeletal disorders and orthopedic trauma," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics and general medical devices.

Global orthopedic biomaterials market: Segmentation analysis

This orthopedic biomaterials market analysis report segments the market by application (joint replacement, osteosynthesis, orthobiologics, and spine implants) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The joint replacement segment held the largest orthopedic biomaterials market share in 2017, accounting for around 33% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

