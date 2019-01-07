D-Link Drives the 5G Era with Revolutionary 5G Gateway

D-Link presents new CES Innovation Awards Honoree - the DWR-2010 5G NR Enhanced Gateway

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation today launched their new 5G Gateway at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The DWR-2010 was named a CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree during CES Unveiled, the official media event of CES that brings together exhibitors, industry analysts, and more than 1,500 influential media from around the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/804134/DWR_2010_5G_NR_Enhanced_Gateway.jpg

About the DWR-2010

D-Link's DWR-2010 is a 5G NR Enhanced Gateway that provides 5G internet connectivity through an 802.11ac/n wireless network, providing users with internet access with speeds 10 times faster than the current LTE standard. Once connected, users can transfer data and stream media at speeds in the Gbps range, and a multi-Gigabit Ethernet port allows for super high-speed connections to wired devices. Support for D-Link's Wi-Fi Mesh technology makes it easy to add additional devices to create a mesh network covering large areas, and options of Zigbee, Z-Wave, and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) allow for the connection of a range of smart home and IoT devices.

The DWR-2010 also offers customization options for service providers, making it suitable for deployment on a range of network configurations. It features an embedded 5G NR (New Radio) NSA module and can operate on the sub-6 GHz or mmWave frequencies in 200 MHz (2 x 100 MHz) or 800 MHz (8 x 100 MHz) configurations. TR-069 and FOTA support allow easy remote management by service providers.

About the CES Innovation Awards

An annual program that celebrates outstanding design, the CES Innovation Awards recognizes honorees across 28 product categories. A panel of judges, including designers, engineers and members of the tech media, reviews submissions based on design, functionality, consumer appeal, engineering and how the products compare with competition. The CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), owner and producer of CES, the world's largest and most influential technology event. CTA has been recognizing achievements in product design and engineering since 1976.

D-Link's DWR-2010 will be on display at the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2019.

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses, and cities with our computer networking solutions and technology. Our innovative products and services meet the needs of digital home consumers, small to medium sized businesses, enterprise environments, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer for over 30 years, D-Link has grown from a group of friends in Taiwan into a global brand with over 2,000 employees in 60 countries.

