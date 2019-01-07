PokerStars and BetStars Launch in Sweden

ONCHAN, Isle of Man, January 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

PokerStars and BetStars today announced the launch of their respective online and mobile poker, sports betting and casino products in the newly regulated Swedish market on January 1, 2019. The launch follows receipt of a licence from Sweden's gambling regulator Lotteriinspektionen in December 2018.

The new framework gives players based in Sweden full access to poker games and tournaments at PokerStars.se and FullTilt.se, initially approximately 370 markets across 25 sports and specialist betting options at BetStars.se, and 490 games at PokerStarsCasino.se and FullTilt.se/casino. The products will be available to players in Sweden across desktop, web and mobile devices on both iOS and Android.

"We're proud to offer our full range of PokerStars and BetStars products under Sweden's new regulatory framework," said Guy Templer, Chief Operating Officer of Stars Interactive Group, a division of the Stars Group. "Clear regulation is a big step forward for Sweden's players and its licensed online betting and gaming industry, and provides us with a great opportunity to offer our products and services to Swedish customers."

The Stars Group, the owner of the PokerStars, BetStars and PokerStars Casino brands, is a leading proponent of a regulated online gaming industry and is one of the most licensed online gaming companies in the world with 21 licenses or related approvals to operate.

About PokerStars, BetStars and PokerStars Casino

PokerStars operates the world's most popular online poker sites, serving the global poker community. Since it launched in 2001, PokerStars has become the first choice of players all over the world, with more daily tournaments than anywhere else and with the best online security. More than 182 billion hands have been dealt on PokerStars, which is more than any other site.

BetStars is the European focused online sports betting brand of The Stars Group. The sports betting service features a wide range of popular and specialist betting options, fantastic promotions and exclusive new products.

BetStars offers players a seamless experience between sports betting, casino and poker, with a single wallet between all three services. BetStars is available online and on mobile and tablet, with dedicated iOS and Android apps for a quick and simple betting experience.

PokerStars Casino is the online casino brand of The Stars Group. PokerStars Casino features a wide range of popular and specialist casino games, fantastic promotions and exclusive new products.

PokerStars Casino builds upon the strength of its sister brand, PokerStars, to offer casino players an unrivalled playing experience. In combination with PokerStars' extensive IT infrastructure and gaming experience which manages millions of transactions every hour, PokerStars Casino offers players the safety and security of the world-leading PokerStars brand.

Play Responsibly! For more information on responsible gaming please visit our website at http://www.pokerstars.com/about/responsible-gaming/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Vaughan Lewis

press@starsgroup.com