The global artificial intelligence (AI) in construction market is expected to post a CAGR of over 28% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the market is expected to decelerate on a year-on-year basis during the forecast period.

A key factor driving the growth of the global artificial intelligence (AI) in construction market is the increase in the number of smart connected devices. The adoption of smart devices is increasing rapidly across the world, with the total number of installed smart devices amounting to 21 billion by 2020. This is posing a new challenge for organizations as they need to manage, monitor, and maintain the copious amounts of data generated through smart devices. Thus, the need for machine-to-machine and machine-to-human communications is expected to increase significantly. Enterprises have experienced significant improvements in business processes with the adoption of Al analytics software and hardware, where close monitoring of business processes have facilitated real-time decision making.

As per Technavio, the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This globalartificial intelligence (AI) in construction market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global artificial intelligence (AI) in construction market: Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions

The adoption of cloud-based Al solutions is increasing significantly in the construction industry to improve the capabilities of the existing industrial systems. Al-as-a-service (AlaaS) is trending in the construction sector as it offers benefits such as efficiency and maintenance of a company's sales and marketing department. Therefore, the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions will impact the growth of the global AI in construction market during the forecast period.

"The growing population, increase in government spending, and the constant economic growth is stimulating the significant growth in the global construction market. Combine this with the growing investment in smart cities and advanced technologies, the impressive growth in the global construction market is offering tremendous growth opportunities to the global AI in construction market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global artificial intelligence (AI) in construction market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global artificial intelligence (AI) in construction market by solution (software, services, and hardware) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The EMEA region led the market in 2018, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region held the smallest share of the market in 2018, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

