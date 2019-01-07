The global brominated flame retardants market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The market is decelerating as the year-over-year growth is decreasing.

A key factor driving the growth of the global brominated flame retardants market is the high demand for brominated flame retardants in China. China accounted for the largest share of the global brominated flame retardants market in 2018 owing to the increasing use of halogenated compounds in the automotive, electricals and electronics, and automotive industries. In addition, China has fewer regulations and restrictions on the use of brominated flame retardants. These factors are likely to boost the demand for brominated flame retardants, thereby, driving market growth.

This market research report on the global brominated flame retardants market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing production of halogen-free flame retardants as one of the key emerging trends in the global brominated flame retardants market:

Global brominated flame retardants market: Increasing production of halogen-free flame retardants

The production and development of halogen-free or non-halogenated flame retardants has increased significantly owing to the rise in the number of restrictions and regulations on the use of brominated flame retardants. In October 2017, LANXESS, a German company, expanded its portfolio of halogen-free flame retardants based on polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) and polyamide (PA 6 and PA 6,6). Halogen-free flame retardant Technyl materials are suitable for electrical protection devices that require excellent flame retardance, minimized tooling corrosion, and optimum surface aspect. Thus, the increasing production of halogen-free flame retardants will drive the growth of the market.

"Apart from the high demand for brominated flame retardants in China, factors such as the increasing demand for plastics, and the high demand from electronics and electricals industry will drive the growth of the global brominated flame retardants market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global brominated flame retardants market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global brominated flame retardants market by end-user (electrical and electronics, construction, and transportation) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region will continue to dominate the market with the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

