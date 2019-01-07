The global commercial aircraft interface device (AID) market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 13% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global commercial aircraft interface device market is the accelerating demand for procuring new aircraft units. Several major aircraft OEMs are focused on developing new-generation aircraft models that can reduce operational costs of airlines by significant margins. These new-generation aircraft models can generate up to 10 times more performance data which requires the use of AlDs for effective utilization of the data collected from a single aircraft unit, to initiate actionable insights regarding operations and fleet management. Hence, the increasing orders for the new generation of fuel-efficient aircraft units will remain a major driver for the global commercial AID market during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global commercial aircraft interface device market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of paperless cockpits as one of the key emerging trends in the global commercial aircraft interface device market:

Global commercial aircraft interface device market: Advent of paperless cockpits

According to the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) Part 91.503, the pilot in command of a plane is mandated to ensure that some mandatory aeronautical charts and data sets are accessible during each flight at the pilot station of the airplane in an appropriate form. EFBs have evolved into powerful tools to ensure the availability of accurate, timely, and critical information inside the cockpit by automating the entire paper chain, ranging from OEMs to local aircraft repair administration. The evolution of EFBs has resulted in high demand for AlDs. This will boost the growth of the global commercial aircraft interface devices market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the accelerating demand for procuring new aircraft units, factors such as the preference for onboard connectivity solutions, and the augmented scope of application in aircraft maintenance and operations is expected to fuel the growth of the global commercial aircraft interface device market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on commercial aviation.

Global commercial aircraft interface device market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global commercial aircraft interface device market by application (narrow-body, wide-body, and regional jet), by aircraft fitment (retrofit, and linefit) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas region will continue to dominate the market with the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

