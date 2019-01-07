Social Life Network, Inc: Social Life Network Doubles Down on E-Commerce for Hunting and Fishing Community, Launches HuntPost.com Marketplace

The new social e-commerce destination for hunting and fishing enthusiast, allows users to buy and sell goods right from their profile page

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2019 / Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCQB: WDLF), announced today the HuntPost.com social network for the hunting and fishing community is launching an e-commerce marketplace where consumers and industry vendors can sell their goods.

Dubbed 'the little guys' answer to Cabela's and Bass Pro Shop, the HuntPost e-commerce social network gives the millions of individuals and small merchants that depend on industry trade shows to sell their goods, a fighting chance against the big-box retailers that won't carry their products because they're too small to scale.

Similar to the way the Etsy social platform has been able to allow small businesses and artisans to create value from their trade, HuntPost will empower sportsmen to sell via their new e-commerce destination.

'The decision to expand the HuntPost.com social network into an e-commerce marketplace makes a lot of sense considering the enormous wave of hunting and fishing enthusiast that have finally embraced social media over the past few years,' says Ken Tapp, CEO of Social Life Network.

Tapp adds, 'the new marketplace will appeal to the growing online retail economy, which is currently estimated to represent only 18% of the total hunting and fishing retail market worldwide. We know that eMarketer has predicted this will climb to as high as 65% by 2025, and a significant portion of that will be these smaller trade show vendors moving their products and services online. The HuntPost marketplace will make it easier and cheaper for them to reach their customers 365 days a year, versus the few dozen times they meet face-to-face at sportsmen trade shows.'

HuntPost will debut the new marketplace at the Sportsman's expo in Denver, Colorado on January 10th through the 13th.

About Social Life Network, Inc.

Social Life Network, Inc. is an artificial intelligence and blockchain powered social network and e-commerce technology company based in Denver Colorado. The social network platform meets the growing demand for social technology in the Cannabis, residential Real Estate, and many sports verticals including Tennis, Soccer, Hunting & Fishing. The individual social networks service niche industries that are made up of 100's of millions of online users world-wide.

For more information, visit https://www.SocialNetwork.ai/.

