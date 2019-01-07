A New York-based legal practice is preparing a class action lawsuit against the Shanghai-based manufacturer after it delisted from the NY exchange in July and then reappeared on its Chinese counterpart.A New York-based legal practice is preparing a class-action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders in the formerly Nasdaq-listed Chinese solar company JA Solar. Pomerantz LLP on Saturday published a call for participants in the action and said shareholders in the U.S.-listed company were left out of pocket when the Shanghai-based PV cell and module manufacturer merged with its holding company in July. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...