The global cranial fixation and stabilization systems market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global cranial fixation and stabilization systems market is the growing popularity of minimally invasive (MI) techniques. Healthcare providers are encouraging the shift from open surgeries to Ml procedures, as open surgeries are more painful and require a long hospital stays as compared to Ml techniques. Adding to the rising demand for MI surgeries is the increasing complications associated with traditional open surgeries. These factors encourage end-users to prefer Ml neurosurgery techniques, thereby, increasing the demand for cranial fixation and stabilization systems.

This market research report on the global cranial fixation and stabilization systems market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing focus on stabilization systems as one of the key emerging trends in the global cranial fixation and stabilization systems market:

Global cranial fixation and stabilization systems market: Growing focus on stabilization systems

With vendors constantly focusing on offering advanced products, the demand for cranial stabilization systems is increasing significantly. Cranial stabilization systems give adequate support of the head and improved positioning of the patient. Some of the recent examples of advances products include the DORO Cranial Stabilization Retractor Systems, which includes a skull clamp, swivel adaptors, and accessories offered by pro med instruments. The system offers clear interface access and large clamping area for solid and strong connection of accessories. The availability of such advanced cranial stabilization systems, which provide adequate support to the head while improving surgical outcomes will contribute to the growth of the market.

"Vendors are investing significantly in research activities and are launching novel cranial fixation and stabilization systems which are safe, efficient, and maneuverable. These products come with improved ergonomics, and dexterity. Hence, technological advances will fuel the growth of the global cranial fixation and stabilization systems market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global cranial fixation and stabilization systems market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global cranial fixation and stabilization systems market by product (cranial fixation systems, and cranial stabilization systems), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region held the smallest share of the market in 2018, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

