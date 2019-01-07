Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: 2019 Announcement Timetable 07-Jan-2019 / 15:36 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 07 January 2019 SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group") 2019 Announcement Timetable SThree, the international, multi-sector, specialist staffing business, confirms the following forthcoming dates in the Group's financial calendar: 28 January 2019 Annual results for the year ended 30 November 2018 15 March 2019 Q1 Trading Statement 24 April 2019 Annual General Meeting* 14 June 2019 Trading update for the six months ended 31 May 2019 22 July 2019 Interim results for the six months ended 31 May 2019 13 September 2019 Q3 Trading Statement 13 December 2019 Trading update for the year ended 30 November 2019 27 January 2020 Annual results for the year ended 30 November 2019 *The Group does not normally provide a trading update at the time of its AGM - Ends - Enquiries: SThree plc 020 7268 6000 Gary Elden, Chief Executive Officer Alex Smith, Chief Financial Officer Kirsty Mulholland, Senior Company Secretary Assistant/IR Enquiries Alma PR 020 3405 0205 SThree@almapr.co.uk Rebecca Sanders-Hewett Josh Royston Susie Hudson Sam Modlin ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 7113 EQS News ID: 763909 End of Announcement EQS News Service

