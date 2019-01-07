sprite-preloader
07.01.2019
PR Newswire

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Statement re Submission of Documents

PR Newswire

London, January 7

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Documents available for viewing

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 31 October 2018)
Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2427

7 January 2019


