Dassault Aviation: Order intake, deliveries and backlog in units as of December 31st, 2018

DASSAULT AVIATION Group
Order intake, deliveries and backlog in units
as of December 31st, 2018
(Unaudited figures)
Order intake in units
42 Falconwere ordered in 2018, this number includes the last Falcon 5X cancellations.
In 2017, 38 Falcon were ordered.
12 Rafale were ordered in 2018 following the entry into force of the option exercised by Qatar as the first down-payment was paid in first half 2018.
Deliveries in units
41 new Falconwere delivered in 2018, consistent with our deliveries' forecast. 49 Falcon were delivered in 2017.
12 Rafale (9 Export and 3 France) were deliveredin 2018, as per our forecast, compared to
9 Rafale (8 Export and 1 France) in 2017.
Furthermore, 2 Navy Rafale retrofitted to the F3 standard were delivered to France in 2018.
Backlog in units
As of December 31st, 2018, the backlog includes 101 Rafale (73 Export and 28 France) and
53 Falcon (without any Falcon 5X), compared to 101 Rafale (70 Export and 31 France) and
52 Falcon (including some Falcon 5X) as of December 31st, 2017.
Upcoming financial release
DASSAULT AVIATION Group will release on February 28th, 2019 its full year annual results as well as its deliveries guidance for 2019.
