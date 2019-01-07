Regulatory News:

As regards the liquidity contract awarded by the company Axway (Paris:AXW) to Kepler Cheuvreux, on 31 December 2018, the following means were listed in the liquidity account:

45,697 Shares

18,256.83 Euros in cash

The following means were listed in the liquidity account on 30 June 2018:

38,104 Shares

151,691.14 Euros in cash

