Millicom Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Millicom today held an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) in Luxembourg.

All resolutions proposed to the EGM, as set out in the convening notice published by way of a press release on December 5, 2018, were duly passed.

The EGM elected Ms. Pernille Erenbjerg and Mr. James Thompson as new Directors of the Board of Millicom, in replacement of Mr. Tom Boardman and Mr. Anders Jensen, for a term starting on the day of the EGM and ending on the next annual general meeting (AGM), to take place in May 2019.

Mr. José Antonio Rios García was elected as new Chairman of the Board of Directors for a term starting on the day of the EGM and ending on the day of the 2019 AGM.

The EGM approved the Directors' revised annual remuneration effective on a pro rata temporis basis for the period from the first day of trading of Millicom shares on the Nasdaq stock exchange in the U.S. to the 2019 AGM, including (i) fee-based compensation amounting to USD 687,500, and (ii) share-based compensation amounting to USD 950,000.

The EGM also resolved to amend article 7 of Millicom's Articles of Association to stipulate that the Nomination Committee rules and procedures of the Swedish Code of Corporate Governance shall be applied for the nomination of Directors to the Board of Directors of the company, as long as such compliance does not conflict with applicable mandatory law or regulation or the mandatory rules of any stock exchange on which Millicom's shares are listed.

