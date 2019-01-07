JD Digits Brings Advanced Robotic and Urban Computing Technologies to CES 2019

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JD Digits, the leading digital technology company in China, is unveiling its newly-designed universal robotic chassis, capable of helping engineers around the world develop robots with more flexibility and efficiency, at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The JD Commercial AMR Universal Chassis, independently developed by JD Digits, features precise positioning and strong compatible capabilities, and is able to plan and navigate routes automatically. JD Digits is also displaying urban computing technologies at CES 2019.

Integrating lidar, ultrasound, collision avoidance, fall prevention sensors, advanced speech recognition and control algorithms, this universal chassis can operate efficiently, safely, and stably. Its error for precious positioning is less than 20mm. Carrying various interfaces and a cross-platform software development kit, the chassis is compatible with a variety of robot modules.

The chassis is well-suited for inspection robots and commercial service robots in a range of scenarios, such as greeting and guiding visitors at shopping malls and banks, delivering packages at hospitals, performing inspections at Internet data centers, and patrolling around parks.

JD Digits is also demonstrating an intelligent inspection robot that can be used to perform environment and equipment checks in data rooms, and to asset inventory and monitor security.

It seamlessly integrates AI technology with traditional operations and maintenance tasks. Using deep learning algorithms and advanced machine vision technologies, the robot can perform automatic inspections and is also equipped for intelligent object recognition and tracking.

Another highlight of JD Digits at CES is the showcase of its strong urban computing technologies. The company leveraged big data and AI technologies to create a JD Intelligent City Operating System, integrating urban sensor systems, data management systems and big data analysis models. The system can provide customized solutions for intelligent cities, enhance the efficiency of city operations, improve the quality of urban life and ensure sustainable development of the city ecosystem.

For instance, by adopting state-of-the-art big data and AI models, its city portrait system can accurately predict traffic flows in different areas of a city, which is important for managing public transportation and safety. Its ambulance redeployment system is able to lower the average ambulance response time by up to 20 percent.

Over the past five years, JD Digits has become a global leader in data processing capabilities and the implementation of advanced data technology, with AI and IoT among the company's core strengths. JD Digits' data technology output includes its core capabilities on data warehousing, data mining, and visual analysis, alongside other data-related functions.

CES 2019 is JD Digits' first international appearance since the company's rebranding last November. The company's digital technology strategy is to become a great partner in promoting industry development through the Internet, digitalization and intelligentization, so as to ultimately reduce production costs, improve user experiences, increase industrial revenues and upgrade industrial models.

About JD Digits

JD Digits was formerly known as JD Finance until it was comprehensively upgraded and rebranded in November 2018. Its operational purpose is to connect the finance industry and real economy by using digital technology, boosting the influence of the Internet, enhancing digital and smart industry development, fostering the development of the real economy and creating greater social value.

With its cutting-edge technologies and expertise in big data, AI, IoT and blockchain, JD Digits has been involved in many fields, including finance, urban computing, agriculture, campus services and digital marketing. In the future, JD Digits will enter more real economy sectors and will more deeply explore current business patterns and developing trends.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/804869/JD_Digits_CES_2019.jpg